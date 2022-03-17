Coordinator for students, others staying in Canada

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 16

Deepak Ladh of Una has been appointed as the coordinator of HIMCAN, an organisation of Himachalis staying in Canada. Ladh told The Tribune today that there were thousands of Himachalis and students from the state staying in Canada.

“HIMCAN has been formed to extend help to all Himachalis living in Canada in case they face any problem. There are many organisations of NRIs from Punjab in Canada, but HIMCAN is the first association that will cater to the interests of Himachalis living there,” he said.