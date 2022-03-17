Coordinator for students, others staying in Canada

Dharamsala, March 16
Deepak Ladh of Una has been appointed as the coordinator of HIMCAN, an organisation of Himachalis staying in Canada. Ladh told The Tribune today that there were thousands of Himachalis and students from the state staying in Canada.
“HIMCAN has been formed to extend help to all Himachalis living in Canada in case they face any problem. There are many organisations of NRIs from Punjab in Canada, but HIMCAN is the first association that will cater to the interests of Himachalis living there,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...