Cop booked on wife’s complaint

Our Correspondent

Una, December 7

A police official and his parents were booked here today on a complaint by his wife that he had tried to force her to abort her foetus.

She also alleged in the complaint that her husband was not supporting her and their child financially, despite court’s direction.

The complainant said, on the direction of the court, her husband had promised to give her money to meet her and their child’s expenses.

She added that her mother-in-law used to harass her for not bringing sufficient dowry while her father-in-law had made sexual advances towards her.