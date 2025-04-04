DT
PT
Cops attend workshop on advanced cybersecurity

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:59 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
A two-day workshop on Integrated Cyber Advanced Security Technology — 2025 (iCAST) is being organised by the Cyber Training Research Centre (CTRC) in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Digital Technology and Governance Department (DDT&G) and the State CID Cybercrime. The workshop aims to enhance the cybercrime-fighting capabilities of police personnel.

The workshop was inaugurated by DGP Dr Atul Verma. DIG of state CID, Cybercrime, Mohit Chawla, said the workshop would focus on enhancing knowledge and capacity in critical areas of cybersecurity and awareness.

