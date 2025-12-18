Cops engage panchayats to curb drug menace

DT
Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:55 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Stepping up its fight against drug abuse and aiming to deepen community participation through a strong local-level prevention mechanism, the state police on Monday reviewed intelligence related to drug trafficking during meetings of Drug De-addiction Committees held in around 234 highly affected panchayats across the state.

The meetings focused on planning community-based awareness programmes and holding detailed deliberations on upcoming prevention and enforcement strategies to curb the menace of drugs.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari said these meetings were organised in compliance with decisions taken at the 6th State-Level NCORD meeting held in Dharamsala on December 2. At the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had underlined that the fight against drugs must move beyond an administrative exercise and evolve into a statewide people’s movement, with the reactivation of Drug De-addiction Committees as a key pillar.

