Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cops seize 381 illegally grown opium plants; owner arrested

Cops seize 381 illegally grown opium plants; owner arrested

A case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act was registered at Baga police station against Avtar Singh
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 04:32 PM May 03, 2025 IST
The accused in police custody.
In a move to check illegal cultivation of opium, Baga police seized 381 illegally grown opium plants from a villager in Darlaghat area yesterday.

Giving information, Solan SP Gaurav Singh today said that while patrolling the area last evening, the police received a tip-off that one Avtar Singh, a resident of Kandaar, had illegally cultivated opium on the land in front of his house.

Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the field of the said person and found 381 illegally grown opium plants. Following this, a case under Section 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Baga police station and Avtar Singh (50) was arrested.

He was produced in court today by the police for securing his remand. During the investigation, it was found that a case of assault was also registered against him at Darlaghat police station and investigation was underway in the matter.

