Cops 'violate' Motor Vehicles Act norms

even as an animated debate took place in the Vidhan Sabha on the practice of writing designations on vehicles in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, one can see “POLICE” written on the windscreens of many private vehicles of police personnel. The law enforcing agency must enforce the law on itself before asking others to abide by it. The Police Department should issue a circular to its officials in this regard. Sangeeta Gupta, Shimla

Water overflows on road due to improper drainage

Due to improper drainage near Goel Motors at Tara Devi, it becomes difficult for people to cross the road after rainfall. The road gets waterlogged even after a mild shower. Locals can be seen filling buckets with overflowing water to clear the road. The authorities concerned should get drains cleaned and repaired to provide relief to people. Kameshwar, Shimla

Traffic jams on Circular Road in Shimla

The ongoing construction work on a subway near Himland hotel on the Circular Road in Shimla is leading to traffic jams. The problem gets aggravated in the morning and the afternoon as St Edward’s School is located in the vicinity. Commuters are facing inconvenience due to traffic jams outside schools. The authorities concerned should issue directions to expedite the construction work and deploy police personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during rush hours. Kishore Sharma, Shimla

What our readers say

