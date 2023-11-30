Copter service to Pangi sought

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 29

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, a local NGO, has sought a helicopter service to the Pangi area of Chamba district during the winter. In a representation to the CM, manch chairman Trilok Thakur and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra requested him to start a helicopter service to the tribal valley so that 25,000 residents there do not suffer during the winter.

