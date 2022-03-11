Corrugated box makers to shut biz for 10 days a month

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

Himachal Pradesh Corrugation Box Manufacturers Association will shut business for 10 days in a month in view of the spiraling cost of kraft paper.

Holding the government responsible for the loss which the industry will face, the association which convened an emergency meeting at Baddi today said the price of kraft paper, which is the key raw material, has made it difficult to operate the manufacturing units.

Association president Surinder Jain said, “The price of kraft paper has increased by more than Rs 75 in the last two years. As against the price of Rs 30 per kg it was now available at Rs 75 per kg while the managements of industrial units using the corrugation boxes dithered on giving similar conversion rates.”

“Manufacturers were facing a double whammy as the government has imposed a ban on the import of waste paper and the GST has been enhanced from 12 to 18 per cent on our product. Our business has been rendered unviable and we are continuously incurring losses,” observed Jain.

He warned that if similar situation continued to prevail, the about 250 corrugation box manufactures would be forced to shut their plants.

The manufacturers demanded a special policy for the paper mills which can tighten noose on the unbridled price increase on kraft paper by the paper mills.

Laghu Udyog Bharti’s president Ashok Rana informed that more than 50,000 tonnes kraft paper is used annually by the about 250 manufacturers in Himachal. Revenue worth Rs 45 crore is earned by the government from the corrugation box manufacturers.

Manufacturers also lamented that a large part of their labour was sitting idle as limited work could be executed in the present scenario.