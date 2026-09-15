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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association elects Hemraj Chaudhary as president

Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association elects Hemraj Chaudhary as president

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Hemraj Chaudhary after being elected as the new President of the Himachal Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (HPCBMA).
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Hemraj Chaudhary has been elected president of the Himachal Pradesh Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (HPCBMA) at the Association’s annual general meeting held in Shimla. While taking charge, Chaudhary pledged to give a new direction to the corrugated box industry in the state and take up industry-related issues strongly with the government.

A new executive committee of the association was also constituted at the meeting. Hemraj Sharma was elected vice-president, Rajat Gulati general secretary and Sanjeev Jain finance secretary.

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Chaudhary said that the association would place special emphasis on cost, quality, data and artificial intelligence (AI). “Skill development and technical training programmes will also be organised for members to help Himachal Pradesh’s corrugated box industry adopt modern technologies and remain competitive,” he added.

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