Cost escalation: Govt to audit DPRs of all roads, buildings

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

A construction audit of the detailed project reports (DPRs) of all buildings and roads in the state will be undertaken to ensure there is no cost escalation in future projects, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha here today.

He said this while participating in a debate on the issue of rise in the construction cost of Government Degree College, Mandi, by Rs 14 crore in two years. Mandi (Sadar) MLA Anil Sharma had raised the issue during the Question Hour.

No debate on law and order: MLA Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma through a Point of Order accused the government of avoiding a debate on deteriorating law and order in the state

He said the government did not allow a debate under Rule 130 though several law and order incidents, including violence at Manikaran, had taken place

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, while responding to the Point of Order, said that he had received 15 notices on the issue and six of them had been taken up and three were listed today

Sukhu said, “It has been noticed that the estimated construction cost of roads and buildings has escalated though DPRs were prepared. Henceforth, we will undertake an audit of the DPRs to ensure that projects are completed at the estimated cost.”

He hit out at the previous BJP government for opening institutions without allocating budget or providing staff. “The financial health of the state was grave but still the BJP government opened institutions arbitrarily. It would have been far better had Jai Ramji allocated a budget for the Mandi college,” he said.

Thakur said, “A large number of students study in the Mandi college but still its building is incomplete, as the government has not provided funds for it.”

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed the House that the cost escalated by Rs 14 crore as 2,806.34 sq m area was included in the project under Phase II and III. The increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, too, had led to cost escalation, he said.