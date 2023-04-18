Cottage catches fire

Shimla, April 17

A fire broke out at the Burj Cottage government residence near the Indian Institute of Advance Study in Shimla on Monday morning, officials said.

At present, the property is lying vacant. District officials said that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. No casualties were reported.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said, “An incident of a house fire was reported near the Indian Institute of Advance Study, Shimla, on Monday morning. After receiving information, three fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control,” the DEOC said.

He said, “The fire incident occurred due to a short circuit in the Burj Cottage government residence.” The accommodation was recently allotted to Shiv Kumar, SP, Chief Minister’s Security. Further details are awaited. — ANI

Short-circuit led to fire

