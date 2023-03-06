Couldn't ensure development in Mandi Sadar, regrets Anil

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 5

BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma today regretted that he could not ensure development in his Assembly constituency as per his expectations during the previous BJP regime in the state. “Some party leaders of the BJP in Mandi posed hindrance in the development of my constituency,” he alleged.

Addressing media persons here today, Sharma said “I am confident that during the Congress regime development will take place in Mandi Sadar constituency as per the expectations of people. My family has old relations with current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had association with my father late Pt Sukh Ram, former Union minister.”

CM OKAYED Rs 35 CR for bypass, Rs 15 cr for mandi mc

“I had raised a few development issues of Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency like construction of a bypass in Mandi town, resumption of construction work of Shivdham project at Kangnidhar, land transfer case to set up a sports complex, nursing hostel, etc with the state government. The Chief Minister has assured me all these work would be done on priority,” he said.

“On my demand, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the construction of a bypass and assured to provide a sum of Rs 15 crore to Mandi Municipal Corporation, which was announced during the previous BJP regime,” he remarked.

The MLA said that being a soldier of the BJP, “I oppose the state government’s decisions shutting a large number of institutions in the state, which were opened during the tenure of the previous regime. I will oppose the state government inside and outside Vidhan Sabha for its wrong decisions taken against public interest.”

Targeting senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur without naming him, Sharma said, “Some Congress leaders were saying during Assembly elections that the political influence of my father Pt Sukh Ram had vanished after his demise. As a result, Congress lost miserably in Mandi district, while I, son of Sukh Ram, won election from Mandi Sadar fifth time. Sukh Ram had won eight Assembly elections from here. So far, the Sukh Ram family has won 13 Assembly elections from Mandi Sadar with the blessings of the public.”