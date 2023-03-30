Councillor loses position as SDM quashes election

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 29

The election of the councillor of Ward Number 2 of Municipal Committee was quashed here today.

It was learnt that a petition was filed against councillor Raj Kumar that was decided by the Sub Divisional Magistrate today. The petition was filed by Ranjit Dhiman who lost election to Raj Kumar.

It was alleged that the councillor had concealed facts to be disclosed in his affidavit while filing nomination for contesting the election from Ward Number 2 of the MC here.

It was also learnt that a case of land encroachment was also pending in the court here. Raj Kumar had defeated his nearest rival Ranjit Dhiman by a margin of 50 votes. He had secured 184 votes while Ranji Dhiman had secured 134 votes.

Rohit Sharma, advocate of Ranjit Dhiman, said the SDM had quashed the election of Ward Number 2 today after allegations against Raj Kumar were proven true.

With this, the number of BJP-supported councillors in the 11-member committee will reduce and can lead to a change in presidency in the MC.