Councillor pledges to donate salary for children’s welfare

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 13

Shimla MC councillor Ram Rattan Verma has pledged to donate the entire salary that he will draw during his five-year tenure for the state government’s Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh under which basic necessities are provided to the orphaned and destitute children. There are around 6,000 such children in the state.

Inspired by initiative I am inspired by the Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh scheme launched by CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, which is meant to help underprivileged and orphaned children. Ram Rattan Verma, Shimla MC Councillor

Ward No. 30 councillor Verma said, “I am inspired by the Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh scheme launched by the CM, which is meant to help underprivileged and orphaned children.”

Verma, a retired government servant, added, “There are very few orphans who end up getting adopted by couples with adequate resources. Most of them have to live in penury, with no access to formal education.”

He said, “After Mayor Surender Chauhan appealed to the Shimla MC councillors and other staff to donate our pay for the cause, I was moved. I promptly decided to contribute my entire salary totalling around Rs 5.5 lakh.”

“I urge people to come forward and do their bit to help the needy. I believe that my act of kindness will go a long way in propelling others to donate,” he said.