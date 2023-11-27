Councillors flag dysfunctional streetlights in Shimla areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

The issue of non-functional streetlight in many parts of the city was raised by councillors from different wards. They lamented that despite the issue being discussed and assurances to resolve it given in almost every house meeting of Shimla Municipal Corporation held previously, nothing has been done at ground level.

Special officer appointed Corporation officials assured ward councillors that they have appointed a special officer to ensure proper maintenance of more than 12,000 streetlights installed in the city and work to install more than 700 streetlights would be taken from the private firm initially tasked with it and will be given to a private contractor soon to resolve the problem.

Notably, the issue of non-functional streetlights has been brought up for discussion in almost every house meeting held but despite the claims of MC officials that the work to replace defunct streetlights and repair those lying non-operational have been started, there are many areas in the city where residents have to walk or drive in complete dark. This raises the risk of an untoward incident.

Residents in their complaints had lamented that it becomes difficult for them to walk or drive during late evening hours and many roads especially in interiors of the city remain dark thereby making them vulnerable to accident or untoward incident.

Apart from ward councillors, the issue has been brought to the notice of MC by many residents by registering complaints with latter but to no avail. Ward councillors, during the meeting, rued that there is no point in holding discussions and moving proposals regarding developmental works and resolving issues, if the same cannot be implemented at ground level. It is the residents of the city who ultimately have to bear the brunt of apathy of officials, they added.

