Counselling for CBSE teachers from May 5

The Directorate of School Education has announced the commencement of counselling for in-service teachers who have qualified a state-level screening test for deployment in CBSE-affiliated government schools across the state. According to the directorate, counselling will begin on May 5, starting with the post of principal. The exercise will be conducted for all categories of teachers who have qualified the screening test. Posting will be based on merit-cum-preference, subject to availability of vacancies.

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