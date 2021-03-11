Country heading towards self-reliance: Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla, August 16

Independence Day was celebrated at the Ridge Maidan here yesterday. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the country was moving towards ‘self-reliance and Himachal was second in the literacy rate after Kerala.

He said that horticulture played an important role in strengthening the economy of the state, which had received the Global Agriculture Award for excellent work in the sector. He took the salute of an attractive march-past parade.

