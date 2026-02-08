DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Country made historic progress under Modi’s leadership: Anurag

Country made historic progress under Modi’s leadership: Anurag

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:21 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Anurag Thakur, Hamirpur MP.
BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had made historic progress in every sector. He said this while addressing a public gathering at Changer in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency on Saturday. He said schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, rural road expansion and digital connectivity had improved the living standards of the common man and established India as a global economic power.

Thakur said the Congress-led government in the state was misleading public regarding the Revenue Deficit Grant. He said the Centre had provided all assistance to Himachal Pradesh on time, in accordance with constitutional obligations. He said the state government was making baseless allegations against the Centre to hide its financial failures, which was completely misleading.

The MP also mentioned India’s positive foreign trade agreements, stating that these would increase exports, create new jobs and strengthen Indian industries in the global market. Referring to the Union Budget, he stated that approximately Rs 7.85 lakh crore was allocated for the defence sector, Rs 12.2 lakh crore for public infrastructure, about Rs 1.07 lakh crore for the health sector, approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore for the education sector, around Rs five lakh crore for women’s empowerment and child welfare and a special fund of about Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector. He said that this budget was a decisive step towards inclusive development, a self-reliant India and building a strong nation.

Earlier, Thakur addressed students at the annual function of GM Holy Heart Public School in Dhaned and awarded students for their achievements.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

