Country on way to prosperity under Modi govt, says Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 26

The country is heading towards prosperity under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi and people are seeing a marked difference in non-BJP and BJP governments. This was stated by former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal while addressing people at Jamli near here today.

He urged people to keep supporting Modi like they had in the previous polls. “There is no doubt that Modi-led BJP will again form the government at the Centre. It’s this government that encouraged women in politics and entrepreneurship. Now, they are leading in every sphere of life,” he said.

Dhumal said when he was the CM in 2007, he ensured 50% reservation for women in the PRIs. “Now women are contesting polls even in unreserved wards and winning.”

Earlier, Dhumal performed kanyapoojan of 108 girls at Jamli Dham gaushala. Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami announced that Rs 10 lakh would be granted for the development of the gaushala from the MP Local Area Development fund.