Country’s first hybrid pitch debuts at Dharamsala

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 7

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala has become country’s first stadium to have a ‘hybrid pitch’.

Arun Dhumal, Chairman, Indian Premier League (IPL); Paul Taylor, England former cricket star, Director of SISGrass, and other HPCA officials formally inaugurated the pitch.

Arun said the introduction of the special pitch in Dharamsala would add value to the stadium, considered one of the most beautiful in the world.

According to Arun, hybrid pitches have stood the test of time, being highly successful at the Lord’s and Oval grounds in England. HPCA media coordinator Mohit said hybrid grass had been introduced in two pitches here and would be utilised only for practice matches to start with. “This will give our players the opportunity to prepare and adapt themselves to the newer introductions worldwide,” he added.

Experts opine that the introduction of the ‘hybrid pitch’ is a new beginning for cricket in the country. According to them, a hybrid pitch is neither 100% natural grass nor 100% artificial turf. It is a combination of natural grass with 5 per cent synthetic fibres which deliver durability and consistency.

Since hybrid pitches are easy to maintain and also result in lesser workload on ground staff.

Making use of the latest technology, the hybrid pitches are prepared with the technique of stitching polyethene yarn onto the pitch’s natural turf. The SISGrass hybrid pitch has already been installed in some English county grounds with the help of the ‘Universal Machine’, a key component in installing hybrid surface.

