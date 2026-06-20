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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Couple booked for dangerous stunt on moving SUV in Himachal’s Dehra

Couple booked for dangerous stunt on moving SUV in Himachal’s Dehra

Woman seen sitting on bonnet, man hanging out of sunroof; police trace Haryana vehicle through CCTV and issue Rs 3,500 challan

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:24 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The footage of CCTV camera obtained by Dehra district traffic police.
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A young couple from Haryana was caught performing dangerous stunts on a moving SUV at Hanuman Chowk in Dehra, prompting swift action by the traffic police.

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According to police, traffic personnel deployed at the busy intersection noticed a woman sitting on the bonnet of a moving Tata Safari (HR98T-1214), while a man was seen hanging out of the vehicle’s sunroof. The duo was allegedly performing stunts in violation of traffic rules, posing a serious risk to their own safety as well as that of other road users.

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When police signalled the driver to stop, the vehicle allegedly sped away, ignoring the directive. It later crossed into neighbouring Punjab, evading immediate action.

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Following the incident, police examined footage from CCTV cameras installed at the chowk and identified both the vehicle and its owner. The vehicle was traced to Vicky, a resident of Wazirabad in Gurugram, Haryana.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehra, Mayank Chaudhary said an online challan of Rs 3,500 had been issued against the offender for violating traffic regulations.

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The SP urged motorists to refrain from reckless driving, stunts and other dangerous activities on public roads, warning that such acts not only endanger lives but also constitute serious violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

He said strict action would continue against those found flouting traffic norms and compromising public safety.

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