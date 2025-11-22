DT
Couple killed as car skids off road in Shimla

Couple killed as car skids off road in Shimla

Police officials confirmed the incident, stating that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 07:24 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
A couple was killed after the car they were travelling in skidded onto another link road in Rohru subdivision in Shimla district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (54) and his wife Leela Devi (50) — residents of Ramteri village in Tikkar tehsil, Shimla.

According to police, the accident took place on Saturday when Rajesh, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle near Ramteri, resulting in the vehicle plunging onto another link road.

Both sustained serious injuries in the accident. Locals, who witnessed the accident, alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and, with the help of locals, rescued the couple. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Tikkar, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police officials confirmed the incident, stating that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

