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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Couple killed, daughter injured as boulders hit car in Kullu

Couple killed, daughter injured as boulders hit car in Kullu

The vehicle plunges into a deep gorge as the driver loses control over it on the Ranabagh-Devri road in Ani sub-division of Kullu district

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PTI
Kullu, Updated At : 06:49 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A couple was killed and their daughter injured when large rocks, dislodged by rain from a hillside, struck their car here as they returned from Khudijal temple on Friday, police said.

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The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge as the driver lost control over it on the Ranabagh-Devri road in Ani sub-division of Kullu district.

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Police said the deceased were identified as Dr Brij Thakur, a gynaecologist at Khaneri Hospital, and his wife Sunita. Their 18-year-old daughter, Bhavya, was seriously injured and rushed to Ani Hospital.

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Residents and rescue teams, including officials from the Ani police station, tehsil administration, and the health department, helped in the rescue operation.

Authorities warned that rain has made hillsides unstable, leading to a rise in landslides and rock-fall incidents across Himachal.

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