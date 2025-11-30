Couple, single woman can adopt a child via application filed online

The District Child Protection Unit organised a workshop in Mandi yesterday to spread awareness about the legal process of child adoption. Around 50 active members from various departments and non-governmental organisations participated in the event.

District Child Protection Officer NR Thakur told the participants that the Adoption Regulations, 2022, had made the system more streamlined, transparent, and citizen-friendly. He added that any couple, single woman or single man was eligible to adopt a child and the process begins online through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) portal. Applicants may also seek assistance at Lok Mitra Kendras, cyber cafés or the office of the District Child Protection Officer.

Thakur said that documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, marriage certificate, medical fitness certificate, birth certificate and passport-size photographs were required to be uploaded while submitting an online application. Due to the lack of correct information, many prospective parents faced difficulties, he added.

He highlighted the importance of launching campaigns against social evils like child marriage so that Mandi district could contribute to the national goal of achieving a ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ by 2030. Child Protection Officer Shailja Awasthi briefed the participants on the adoption process, eligibility norms and legal provisions. Legal and Probation Officer Rama Kumari discussed the Child Marriage Prohibition Act and its consequences.