DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Courage takes 'flight' in Kangra district: 13-member team treks 24 hours to save critically ill shepherd in Bara Bhangal

Courage takes 'flight' in Kangra district: 13-member team treks 24 hours to save critically ill shepherd in Bara Bhangal

Persistent bad weather made helicopter deployment impossible, prompting the administration to launch a ground rescue mission

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:52 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The rescue operation began early on July 19, with the patient being carried on a stretcher through challenging terrain amid adverse weather conditions. Tribune photo
Advertisement

In a remarkable display of courage and endurance, a 13-member mountaineering rescue team successfully evacuated a critically ill shepherd from the remote Bara Bhangal region of Kangra district after a gruelling rescue operation lasting more than 24 hours.

Advertisement

With helicopter evacuation ruled out due to inclement weather, the team carried the patient on a stretcher across a treacherous trek before shifting him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba.

Advertisement

According to officials, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kangra, informed Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bharmour, Vikas Sharma on July 18 that a shepherd in Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages in Himachal Pradesh, had fallen seriously ill and required immediate medical attention. However, persistent bad weather made helicopter deployment impossible, prompting the administration to launch a ground rescue mission.

Advertisement

ADM Bharmour immediately scrambled a special 13-member mountaineering rescue team led by instructor Pankaj Mahant. The team left Bharmour for Bara Bhangal on July 18 and trekked through some of the region's most rugged and hazardous mountain trails, reaching the patient later that night.

The rescue operation began early on July 19, with the patient being carried on a stretcher through challenging terrain amid adverse weather conditions. Battling steep slopes and difficult trails for several hours, the team finally reached Dharari at around 11 pm.

Advertisement

An ambulance, which had been stationed in advance, immediately transported the patient to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that successful operation was the result of effective coordination among various departments, prompt decision-making and swift execution. He appreciated the efforts of mountaineering instructor Pankaj Mahant and his 13-member team, the Health Department, ambulance services and all officials and staff associated with the mission.

“The rescue team displayed exceptional courage, determination and dedication while working under extremely difficult weather and terrain conditions,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts