Court convicts three of theft, awards 1-yr jail

The Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jawali, Shashi Kant, on Monday convicted three accused in a theft case registered at the Jawali police station on November 10, 2019, under Sections 454, 380 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

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The court convicted accused Amit Chaudhary and Sultan of theft and sentenced them to one year’s simple imprisonment each. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each for stealing material from a brick kiln at Paplah village under Jawali police station.

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According to Assistant District Attorney Ravi Kumar, who represented the government in the case, the police recovered stolen iron pipes, shuttering plates and other items during the investigation from the scrap warehouse of Durga Auto at Jasur. The investigation revealed that the stolen goods had been kept in the warehouse.

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Following this, a separate case was registered against warehouse manager Jagdish Singh, alias Bittu, under Section 411 of the IPC for receiving stolen property. The court sentenced Jagdish Singh to one year’s simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.