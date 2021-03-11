Himachal High Court defers hearing in 2 MC ward delimitation cases

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 16

The HP High Court today deferred the hearing on the petitions challenging the order passed by the Divisional Commissioner, whereby he had upheld the order of the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, dismissing objections to the delimitation of the Nabha and Summerhill wards of the Municipal Corporation.

During the course of hearing, the state government sought more time to file its reply to the petitions. Besides, the court was informed that the State Election Commission had also challenged the order passed by the High Court before the Supreme Court. On this, the court deferred the hearing for two weeks.

The State Election Commission had filed an application requesting the High court to vacate the stay granted on July 12, but the court did not consider the request on the last date of hearing.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Sushil Kukreja passed the order on two petitions filed by Simi Nanda and Rajeev Thakur, challenging the orders passed by both authorities/officers on the ground that the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, without considering the findings as returned by the High Court had rejected the objections qua the delimitations of two municipal wards in violation of the provisions of rules.

The petitioners had earlier approached the High Court over the rejection of their objections by the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, on February 24, 2022, regarding the delimitation of the two wards. While allowing the petitions, the court had on June 3 held that the Deputy Commissioner failed to consider the factual aspect of the submissions of the petitioners and set aside his order and directed him to decide the objections afresh after appreciating the material available on record.

The Deputy Commissioner had on June 24 again rejected the objections filed by the petitioners. The Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, had on July 8 also rejected the appeal filed by the petitioners against the Deputy Commissioner’s order. The petitioners again approached the High Court with a prayer to quash and set aside the orders passed by both authorities.

