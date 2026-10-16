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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Court directs PWD to pay award money to employee by October 17 or face Circuit House attachment

Court directs PWD to pay award money to employee by October 17 or face Circuit House attachment

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The court has warned the PWD that failure to comply with the order by October 17 will lead to the attachment of its Circuit House located on the Tarna road in Mandi.
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The court of Senior Civil Judge Aslam Beg has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to pay the award amount due to its employee, Virender Kumar, along with interest, within three days. The court has warned the PWD that failure to comply with the order by October 17 will lead to the attachment of its Circuit House located on the Tarna road in Mandi.

According to the court’s directions, if the department fails to make the payment within the stipulated period, the court bailiff will take possession of the Circuit House on October 27. The court has issued necessary instructions to the Civil Nazir to provide the bailiff with all equipment and materials required to carry out the attachment proceedings.

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The Mandi Superintendent of Police has also been directed to deploy an adequate number of police personnel at the site to ensure that law and order is maintained during the execution of the court’s order.

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The court has instructed the bailiff to begin the attachment proceedings only after 12 noon on October 27, keeping in view the check-in and check-out timings of guests staying at the Circuit House. The directions are intended to ensure that the legal proceedings do not unnecessarily disrupt the facility’s regular operations or cause inconvenience its occupants.

The case is about a dispute between Virender Kumar and the PWD. Virender Kumar had challenged the department’s orders before the Labour Court, which ruled in his favour on September 7, 2022. The Labour Court had awarded him a compensation of Rs 329,222, along with the amount due for 34-month wages and the applicable interest. However, the department allegedly failed to implement the award despite the passage of a considerable period.

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To secure the enforcement of the Labour Court’s order, Virender Kumar, through his counsel BC Sharma, filed an execution petition before the court of the Senior Civil Judge.

During the proceedings, the department raised objections to the execution petition. However, the court dismissed these objections on August 12, paving the way for further action to enforce the award.

In its order, the court observed that the department had failed to comply with the award for a prolonged period. It stated that, given the continued non-payment, attachment of departmental property to ensure the recovery of the awarded amount had become the only course of action available to enforce the decision.

The court, however, accepted a special request made by the Assistant Public Prosecutor representing the department for a final opportunity to make the payment. Consequently, the department was granted three days to clear the outstanding amount along with interest.

The court has made it clear that if the payment is not made by October 17, the attachment proceedings against the Circuit House will be carried out as scheduled on October 27.

The order gives the PWD a strict deadline to comply with the Labour Court’s award and avoid the attachment of the government facility.

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