Court notice to state, ministry, NHAI on user fee hike at Manali toll plaza

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 20

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate yesterday issued notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the company entrusted with the four-laning work, the state government and the Centre over the abrupt increase in the user fee at the Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali national highway.

KEY DEMANDS One of the major demands is to shut the Dohlunala toll plaza after the one at Takoli becomes operational. Moreover, the abrupt hike in the user fee at Dohlunala should also be revoked immediately. Mohinder Thakur, President, Sangharsh Samiti

The move came after the Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti moved the court against the issue. The next hearing is scheduled on December 27.

Local unions and associations have been protesting against the abrupt increase of the user fee by 113 per cent at the toll plaza from December 2.

A seven-member committee headed by Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla has been framed by the administration to examine the legality of the demands and grievances of the public. This committee submitted all documents regarding the toll plaza to the court.

Samiti president Mohinder Thakur said the Dohlunala plaza had been set up against the rules as according to the Toll Plaza Act and imposing tax on the two-lane Kullu-Manali road was unjustified. He said the distance between Takoli to Manali was 57 km and the Dohlunala toll plaza was not set up according to the parameters of minimum 60 km distance between two toll plazas.

He said, “According to the Toll Plaza Act, within 20-km radius of the toll plaza, locals, businessmen and private vehicles are given entry without toll by showing ID and RC. However, it is being done arbitrarily at Dohlunala.”

Thakur further said a meeting of the committee was held on Saturday, but the NHAI project director did not participate in it. “In the meeting, it was resolved to carry out a physical survey of the road from Manali to Gadamod to verify the facts,” he added.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said the physical verification of the claims and demands of the public would be done and facts would be put forth before the court.