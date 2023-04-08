Courts inaugurated at Dehra, Nurpur

Tribune Reporters

Dharamsala/Nurpur, April 7

Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina inaugurated the Additional District and Sessions Courts (ADSC) at Nurpur and Dehra in Kangra district today.

Justice Sabina said the establishment of the District and Sessions Court at Dehra would help the people of the region get speedy justice. She added that circuit courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges were being established at the subdivision level to provide justice to the people near their homes.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony at Nurpur, she said that with the opening of the court at Nurpur, the people of 221 gram panchayats of Nurpur, Indora, Jawali and Fatehpur subdivisions would benefit.

She underlined the need for coordination between the judicial magistrates and lawyers practising in the courts for providing speedy justice to the people. “The HC is making efforts to ensure delivery of speedy and affordable justice to the people and effective steps are being taken to make the judicial system more accessible to the public,” she said.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Administrative Judge of the Himachal High Court, exhorted the lawyers to be honest to their profession, clients and the courts so that the real objective of the judicial system could be achieved.

Chief Justice’s OSD and Senior District and Sessions Judge Chirag Bhanu, HC Registrar General Arvind Malhotra and Kangra District and Sessions Judge Ajay Mehta were also present on the occasion.