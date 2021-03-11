Covid: 12 new cases in Himachal Pradesh, one death

Shimla, May 11
Twelve Covid cases were reported in the state today. Besides, one person died of the virus in Solan. Four cases were recorded in Kangra, three in Chamba, two each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur and one in Shimla. — TNS
