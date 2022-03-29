Covid: 13 new cases, no death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 28
As many as 13 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,491. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The total active cases declined to 171. The highest number of five cases was recorded in Chamba, four in Shimla and two each in Mandi and Kangra.
