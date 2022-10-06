Covid: 14 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 5
As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,281. However, there was no death. The number of active cases rose to 115. Five cases each were reported in Bilaspur and Kullu, two in Mandi and one each in Hamirpur and Una. — TNS
