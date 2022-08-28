Covid: 148 new cases, two deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 27

As many as 148 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 3,10,576. Besides two persons died (one each in Kangra and Mandi district).

The highest number of 41 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 31 in Mandi, 19 in Sirmaur, 15 in Shimla, nine each in Solan and Bilaspur, eight in Kullu, seven in Una, four in Chamba, three in Kinnaur and two in Hamirpur.