Covid: 15 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 1
As many as 15 new Covid cases were reported today, taking the tally to 284,544. However, there was no death.
The highest four cases were recorded in Kangra, three each in Chamba and Shimla, two in Mandi, and one each in Hamirpur, Solan and Una.—TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years