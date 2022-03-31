Covid: 18 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

As many as 18 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,522. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases declined to 164.

The highest number of five cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by three in Chamba, two each in Bilaspur, Mandi, Kinnaur and Kullu and one each in Hamirpur and Mandi.