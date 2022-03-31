Covid: 18 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 30
As many as 18 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,522. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases declined to 164.
The highest number of five cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by three in Chamba, two each in Bilaspur, Mandi, Kinnaur and Kullu and one each in Hamirpur and Mandi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...