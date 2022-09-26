Covid: 18 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 25
As many as 18 cases were reported in the state today. The number of active cases was 203 and 3,07,706 patients recovered. The highest number of six cases was recorded in Bilaspur. —TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...