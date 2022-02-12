Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 409 new cases, 4 more deaths

Shimla, February 12
Four more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,062 while 409 new cases took the infection tally to 2,80,106, a health official said.
A 13-year-old boy in Shimla was among the four people who died due to coronavirus, he said. One more fatality was reported from Shimla and one each from Kangra and Mandi, he added.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state decreased to 3,986 on Saturday from 4,132 on Friday, the official said.
Besides, 551 more patients recovered from the viral disease.
With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,72,037, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83
He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...
Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours
Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel
Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift
Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...