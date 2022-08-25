Covid: 198 new cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, August 24
As many as 198 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,064. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kangra. The number of active cases declined to 1,581.
The highest number of 58 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 32 in Bilaspur, 28 in Mandi, 23 in Shimla, 18 in Hamirpur, 12 each in Chamba and Kullu, nine in Solan, two each in Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti and one each in Una and Kinnaur. — TNS
