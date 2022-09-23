Covid: 26 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

As many as 26 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,028. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 168.

The highest number of nine cases was reported in Kangra, five in Solan, four in Kullu, three in Mandi, two in Bilaspur and one each in Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

