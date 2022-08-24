Covid: 277 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, August 23

As many as 277 Covid cases were reported in the state today. The number of active cases declined to 1,773.

The highest 66 cases were recorded in Kangra, 47 in Shimla, 39 in Hamirpur, 22 each in Solan and Mandi, 21 in Kullu, 19 in Bilaspur, 18 in Kinnaur, 10 in Sirmaur, eight in Chamba, three in Lahaul and Spiti and two in Una. — TNS