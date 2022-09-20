Covid: 33 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 19

As many as 33 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,944. However, there was no death. The number of active cases declined to 227.

The highest number of 10 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by seven in Shimla, five in Hamirpur, three each in Sirmaur and Kullu and one each in Una, Solan, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba. — TNS

