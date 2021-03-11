Covid: 388 new cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

As many as 388 cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 308,944. Besides, one person died of the virus in Shimla. The number of active cases rose to 2,319.

The highest number of 71 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 67 in Una, 44 each in Shimla and Mandi, 34 in Hamirpur, 27 in Bilaspur, 25 in Kinnaur, 24 in Solan, 22 in Sirmaur, 19 in Kullu, seven in Chamba and four in Lahaul and Spiti.