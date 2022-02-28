Covid: 43 new cases, four deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 27
A total of 43 new Covid cases were recorded in the state in the past 24 hours. Four persons succumbed to the virus.
The active case load today was 1,145 and the number of positive cases has risen to 2,83,225. Of the four deaths, two were reported in Shimla and one each in Kangra and Una.
The highest number of 17 Covid cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by eight in Chamba, seven in Bilaspur, four in Mandi, three each in Una and Shimla and one in Solan.
