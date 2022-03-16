Covid: 55 new cases, two deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

As many as 55 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,221. Besides, two persons died of the virus in Shimla. The total active cases declined to 420.

The highest number of 14 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 10 in Mandi, eight in Chamba, five in Hamripur, four each in Shimla and Solan, three in Sirmaur, two each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.