Covid: 58 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

As many as 58 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 311,471. However, there was no death. The number of active cases declined to 483.

The highest number of 19 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 15 in Shimla, five in Kinnaur, four each in Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi, two each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Kullu and one in Hamirpur.

