Covid: 59 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 8
As many as 59 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,836. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The highest number of 19 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 13 in Mandi, 11 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, three in Bilaspur, two each in Una and Shimla and one each in Sirmaur and Kullu. The total active cases rose to 525.—TNS
