Covid: 6 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 16
As many as six Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,952. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases rose to 77. Three cases were recorded in Hamirpur and one each in Sirmaur, Chamba and Kangra. — TNS
