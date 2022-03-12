Covid: 71 new cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 11
A total of 71 new cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. Besides, one person died of the virus in Shimla during this period.
Twentytwo cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 17 in Chamba, 10 in Mandi, seven in Bilaspur, five in Shimla, four in Solan. — TNS
