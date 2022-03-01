Covid: 88 new cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 28

As many as 88 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 283,313. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kangra.

The highest number of 30 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 19 in Mandi, 12 in Chamba, 10 in Shimla, six in Hamirpur, two each in Bilaspur and Kullu and one in Solan.—TNS